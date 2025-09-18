UCLA football recently fired their head coach DeShaun Foster, after a disastrous start to the season. Foster was 0-3 on the season. Following the firing, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule made a statement about the situation.

“I’m sad about that,” Rhule said, per On3. “You know DeShaun was a player at UCLA when I was a young graduate assistant. I stayed in touch with him over the years just here and there and I was so happy for him when he got that job. Martin Jarmond, the Athletic Director there, is a good friend of mine. You know, I was a GA at UCLA like I said and I finished my Master’s Degree at Buffalo but I love, love UCLA.”

Foster was in just his second season at UCLA, when he got the axe. He won just five games in his tenure there. UCLA football has been criticized for their lack of resources and fan support.

Rhule feels that Foster just didn't get enough time to show what he can do. Last season, UCLA defeated Nebraska in their first year as a Big Ten school.

“And I love Westwood. It’s just an amazing place. It’s an amazing place and they even beat us last year. It was a devastating loss for us. In some ways, it was good for me to take a step as a head coach like ‘I need to take a step up.’ But I was happy for him,” Rhule added.

Nebraska, with Rhule at the helm, is 3-0 on the season. The Cornhuskers already have a power 4 out of conference win, after defeating Cincinnati from the Big 12.

Nebraska football wants a bid to the College Football Playoff

Rhule is in his third season at Nebraska. Expectations are high for the coach this season, as he has done well at other schools while directing his third campaign. Previously, Rhule had double-digit win seasons in his third year at Baylor and Temple.

The Cornhuskers have yet to make the College Football Playoff under Rhule. Nebraska football fans hope this is the season Rhule can get the job done. He has a young quarterback in Dylan Raiola, who is having a solid season so far. Raiola has posted 829 passing yards and eight touchdowns this year.

Nebraska plays Michigan on Saturday to open their Big Ten schedule.