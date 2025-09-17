The 2025 Nebraska football team has been solid to start the season. They are 3-0 and come into Week Four with a massive game against Michigan looming. This could be the team that finally breaks through for the Cornhuskers, but it starts Saturday with a giant game against Michigan. If they pull the win off, it would further prove that Matt Rhule can win at Nebraska and has a home there for life if he wants it.

Nebraska and Matt Rhule have an official podcast called “House Rhules,” which they do every week to give an inside look at Rhule and the Nebraska football program. This podcast also helps on the NIL front for the program. In the episode, Rhule talks about the success associated with his coaching stops in his third year, but he mentions that he wants to get past that and get to years 10 and 11 at Nebraska because he thinks it's a place he can build.

Matt Rhule told his friend and Philadelphia radio sports talk host Anthony Gargano, “I can't wait for year three, but year four, year five, year six. I loved Temple and Baylor and made many good friends in Charlotte, but you can do things here that you can't do anywhere else. I want to have year 10 and year 11.”

The best thing Matt Rhule has going for him with the Nebraska football program right now is his quarterback, Dylan Raiola. The former five-star quarterback was inconsistent last season but has played exceptionally well to start this year, and he has a chance to make a massive name for himself against Michigan.

Since Matt Rhule was hired in 2022, the Cornhuskers have steadily improved every year he has been at the helm, and they already look like his best team this year. The Big Ten is a crowded conference, but Nebraska's prestige and alumni base should also be enough to help Rhule be as successful as possible for the foreseeable future.