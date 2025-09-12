The college football world is constantly changing, and teams around the country are fighting to stay on track. The popularity of name, image, and likeness deals has the transfer portal more important than ever. For Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule, has had a significant adjustment. However, things might have gotten easier for him and quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The NCAA has been making adjustments to the transfer portal for years. However, one of the glaring issues is the fact that there are two different transfer windows for players to take advantage of. While the players having freedom is good, programs are in a tough spot when it comes to pursuing the players they want. Now, the NCAA proposed having just one transfer portal window.

Coaches like Rhule are for the change that takes the guess work out of something so chaotic. Nebraska's head coach said as much to On3 Sports' Nick Schultz.

“Thank goodness,” Rhule said. “I mean, I want kids to have a chance to transfer if they’re unhappy, if they’re not in the right setup. So I want them to have that. But two portal windows, I mean, it’s just torture. To me, the season’s over, you set your year for the next year and then you build your team, right? And for the players, they set where they’re going and they build their team. The thing about transferring, if a kid wants to transfer, they’re probably going to go in the portal the first couple days. They’re going to go on day one, day two.”

While the change helps schools navigate the portal, Rhule also thinks it is good for talented players like Raiola.

“What happens is that, teams lose a guy or they thought they were getting so-and-so and he goes somewhere else, and then they go and they try to convince people to go in the portal to fix their needs. That’s not the best interest of the player.”

For now, Raiola and Rhule will try to make a statement in the Big 10. Once the transfer portal window rolls around, the Cornhuskers are better positioned to succeed.