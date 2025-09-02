It was a long weekend for North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick, who lost his first game coaching the Tar Heels, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also went viral for being on the sidelines.

Videos have surfaced of Hudson on the sideline. At one point during what appears to be pregame warmups, Hudson says something to Belichick, who walks away from her. Of course, we do not know what she said, but she continued strolling down the sideline after the conversation.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had gone viral after being spotted talking to him during UNC’s first game last night. We have never seen something like this 😳😬 pic.twitter.com/kpGU0I4vNG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

One fan defended Hudson from her critics, comparing her to Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey, who's frequently seen at games. “Why can’t she be on the sideline but Matthew McConaughey can be on the longhorns sideline,” the fan pondered. “I [have] seen 100 rappers and actors on the sideline with Deion at Colorado.”

Another fan was more critical of Hudson. “She is going to end up costing Bill his job,” they wrote. A different person pointed out that Belichick “didn’t look happy about” their talk.

Bill Belichick's first game with North Carolina

On Monday, September 1, 2025, Belichick coached his first game at North Carolina with Hudson watching on. The Tar Heels were defeated handily by TCU, losing 48-14.

The first half of the game was close, as the Tar Heels and Horned Frogs were tied at seven points apiece. However, TCU then went on to score 34 unanswered points.

The Tar Heels' offense struggled mightily. Their passing attack only accounted for 172 yards. Max Johnson and Gio Lopez only threw 103 and 69 yards, respectively. The running game was similarly ineffective, as the TarHeels rushed for 50 yards on 28 carries.

Belichick's squad has a few days to recover. Their next game will take place on September 6, 2025, against the Charlotte 49ers. Hopefully, they have better luck next time on the field.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating since 2023. Previously, Belichick was in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday, which ended in 2023.

Hudson is a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader and Miss Maine USA pageant runner-up. She now works closely with Belichick.