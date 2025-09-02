It was a long weekend for North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick, who lost his first game coaching the Tar Heels, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also went viral for being on the sidelines.

Videos have surfaced of Hudson on the sideline. At one point during what appears to be pregame warmups, Hudson says something to Belichick, who walks away from her. Of course, we do not know what she said, but she continued strolling down the sideline after the conversation.

One fan defended Hudson from her critics, comparing her to Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey, who's frequently seen at games. “Why can’t she be on the sideline but Matthew McConaughey can be on the longhorns sideline,” the fan pondered. “I [have] seen 100 rappers and actors on the sideline with Deion at Colorado.”

Another fan was more critical of Hudson. “She is going to end up costing Bill his job,” they wrote. A different  person pointed out that Belichick “didn’t look happy about” their talk.

Bill Belichick's first game with North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium.
© Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Monday, September 1, 2025, Belichick coached his first game at North Carolina with Hudson watching on. The Tar Heels were defeated handily by TCU, losing 48-14.

The first half of the game was close, as the Tar Heels and Horned Frogs were tied at seven points apiece. However, TCU then went on to score 34 unanswered points.

The Tar Heels' offense struggled mightily. Their passing attack only accounted for 172 yards. Max Johnson and Gio Lopez only threw 103 and 69 yards, respectively. The running game was similarly ineffective, as the TarHeels rushed for 50 yards on 28 carries.

Belichick's squad has a few days to recover. Their next game will take place on September 6, 2025, against the Charlotte 49ers. Hopefully, they have better luck next time on the field.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating since 2023. Previously, Belichick was in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday, which ended in 2023.

Hudson is a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader and Miss Maine USA pageant runner-up. She now works closely with Belichick.

More NCAA Football News
Former player J.J. Watt in attendance of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
JJ Watt shares honest North Carolina football opinion amid TCU clashJordan Llanes ·
A Michigan Wolverines player holds their helmet following their 43-22 victory against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan football rumors: Former Wolverine involved in new Connor Stalions twistScotty White ·
Kirk Herbstreit with his dog before the game at Kenan Stadium
Kirk Herbstreit clarifies viral North Carolina football hot mic momentJackson Stone ·
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks to center field after the game at Kenan Stadium.
TCU football news: Horned Frogs star trolls Bill Belichick over Jordon Hudson on IG LiveJackson Stone ·
Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft, right, laughs with head coach James Franklin following a 46-11 win over Nevada.
Penn State football’s James Franklin reveals hilarious postgame routineBenjamin Adducchio ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium
Texas football’s Steve Sarkisian drops Arch Manning halftime revelationZachary Weinberger ·