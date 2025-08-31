Few college football teams have a more dedicated celebrity fan than Texas, which continues to receive weekly support from Matthew McConaughey. While the actor typically shows the team love even after a significant defeat, his decision not to do so after the Longhorns' loss to Ohio State drew social media satire.

McConaughey traveled with the team to Columbus on Saturday, as he typically does for big games. However, after the game, he did not acknowledge the loss on social media.

McConaughey instead tweeted his support for Austin FC's 3-1 win over San Jose in the MLS. Fans took that as an opportunity to mock him for seemingly taking time to grieve Texas' Week 1 loss.

“Horns down loser,” one fan disrespectfully commented.

“How about them Buckeyes,” another fan commented. “They really hooked Texas.”

“No comment on the OSU/LONGHORNS game, Matthew?” another fan sarcastically replied.

“See ya in the Cotton Bowl, Boomer!” a different fan tweeted.

College football fans were not the only ones to poke fun at McConaughey following Texas' loss. The Ohio Stadium crew also jumped in on the fun and teased the actor with their scoreboard as he walked back into the tunnel.

Ohio State’s scoreboard trolls as Matthew McConaughey walks out of the stadium after that turnover on downs to seal the win for Ohio State pic.twitter.com/QaT1OVL9ZU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2025

McConaughey, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas, currently resides in Austin with his wife, Camila Alves. Fans can expect him to be one of the first fans at Texas Memorial Stadium in Week 2, when the Longhorns take on San Jose State in their home opener.

Texas struggles in 2025 college football season opener

Unfortunately for McConaughey, nothing fans said could have been worse for him than watching Texas lay an egg against Ohio State. The Longhorns entered the game as the preseason No. 1-ranked team for the first time in program history, but could not find any sort of offensive rhythm until the fourth quarter.

Although Texas' defense also stifled Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, fans jumped all over Arch Manning for his underwhelming performance. Manning was off-target for nearly the entire game, leading to just 170 passing yards on 5.7 yards per attempt. Manning's inaccuracy was epitomized by his interception, which was a severely underthrown pass intended for wideout Ryan Wingo.

Despite the game marking just Manning's third career start, he entered the game as the preseason favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. His expected emergence was a significant reason the Longhorns opened the year as the top-ranked team.

Manning came up short in his road debut, but he will have a chance to bounce back in Week 2 against San Jose State. He averaged 291.5 passing yards, two touchdowns and 1.5 interceptions in his two home starts in 2024.