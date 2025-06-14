North Carolina football and head coach Bill Belichick bolstered the edge rush room for 2026 Saturday. UNC landed a towering 6-foot-4 talent courted by several power conference schools on the college football recruiting trail. Including Penn State and UCLA.

The Tar Heels and the incoming head coach grabbed Ashton Blatt for their growing '26 class. Blatt himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his collegiate decision.

Belichick scores a big coup on the recruiting trail in the process. Blatt earned All-State honors in Pennsylvania for Central Catholic High. The three-star ranked No. 13 overall among PA prospects by 247Sports.

Blatt, again, received offers from numerous Power Four teams including a few Atlantic Coast Conference rivals for UNC. Duke and Syracuse were two rivals attempting to court Blatt with its offers.

In-state power Penn State represented one of his biggest opportunities. UCLA also gets turned down despite increasing its own momentum on the June recruiting trail.

What North Carolina, Bill Belichick are getting out of new recruit

Article Continues Below

Blatt doubles as a stand-up rusher or one who places his hand in the turf. He's disruptive regardless of what stance he fires off from.

The Central Catholic star started his month in State College. Blatt took an official visit to Penn State and interact with the College Football Playoff team of last season. That visit took place on June 4.

He even locked in a visit with another ACC rival of UNC in Virginia Tech — with the trip to Blacksburg coming in the end of May.

But now he adds to a growing '26 class in Chapel Hill. Plus is helping Belichick generate new momentum after some questionable recruiting results.

Belichick and North Carolina are witnessing a new surge for the summer. Twin four-star talents Zavion and Jayden Griffin-Hayes verbally committed on June 5. North Carolina additionally grabbed 6-foot-5 quarterback Travis Burgess before Memorial Day weekend. Who turned down rival NC State and Southeastern Conference representative Auburn for UNC.