The Bill Belichick era with the North Carolina football program began in full Monday night. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan. Instead of a triumphant debut for the legendary head coach, the North Carolina football team was demolished 48-14 by visiting TCU. At least the Tar Heels have one thing going for them. According to future Pro Football Hall of Famer JJ Watt on X (formerly Twitter), Carolina Blue is the best color in college.

“If we all put allegiances aside, Carolina Blue has to be 1.1 on the draft board when it comes to college color,” posted Watt during Monday night's game.

To be fair, Watt's take is likely shared by thousands, if not millions, of fans. The Carolina Blue is legendary, one of the key parts of the North Carolina football brand. While the Tar Heels certainly looked the part in Monday's night opener, Belichick's team didn't play the part. It was certainly a shocking result, since Belichick was very rarely beaten that badly in the pros. Can the North Carolina football team turn things around before ACC play begins in a few weeks?

North Carolina football off to inauspicious start under Bill Belichick

While Monday night's loss wasn't shocking (after all, TCU does have a talented team of their own), the manner in which Belichick and his staff failed to adapt throughout the game was. After starting quarterback Gio Lopez left the game with a back injury, veteran backup Max Johnson entered. The former transfer portal pickup threw for 103 yards and a touchdown on 11 passing attempts after stepping in for Lopez.

Before hosting fourth-ranked Clemson to open ACC play, the North Carolina football team have three more non-conference matchups. The Tar Heels will travel to Charlotte, before hosting Richmond then closing their opening slate at UCF. The road game against the Golden Knights should be a good barometer of where Belichick's team is. Can the North Carolina football program get back on track before their big tilt against the Tigers? If so, then Belichick's first season might still be considered a success despite Monday night's setback.