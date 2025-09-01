When No. 6 Notre Dame faced No. 10 Miami in Week 1, it was billed as one of the marquee games of the opening weekend of college football. Expectations were sky-high, and even Paul Finebaum guaranteed a Fighting Irish win. Instead, Hard Rock Stadium turned into a nightmare as the Hurricanes pulled off a 27-24 upset, exposing early flaws in Marcus Freeman's team.

Despite the loss, quarterback CJ Carr chose to focus on the positives. According to Irish Sports Daily on X, formerly Twitter, Carr said the offense ”did a good job putting together drives in the second half, but we need to start faster against Texas A&M.”

For a redshirt freshman making his first start, the words carried more weight as leadership than as an excuse.

Carr finished with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), including a late score that tied the game in the fourth quarter. Still, Notre Dame's slow start and critical mistakes in the first half proved too much to overcome as Miami capitalized with clutch plays from quarterback Carson Beck to seal the win.

It was a particularly bitter loss given the hostile setting and the history between these two programs. Miami once again fed off the raucous home crowd, keeping alive a streak that has seen Notre Dame fail to win in Miami since 1977.

Now, the pressure shifts squarely to Carr. He carries the responsibility of leading a team that came within a game of winning a national title last season and entered 2025 with hopes of finally breaking through. Sunday's game showed flashes of his ability, but also underlined the steep learning curve he faces as the new face of the Irish offense.

Bold season outlooks add to the pressure. In Notre Dame's bold predictions, the Irish have the talent to win 11 games and reach the College Football Playoff, together with CJ Carr playing the 12 games. Yet with his inexperience, an early postseason exit remains just as realistic. The question isn’t about the roster’s quality; it’s about how quickly Carr can grow into the role.

Carr's immediate response after the loss shows he understands the urgency: learn fast, respond even faster, and deliver against A&M. For a program with Notre Dame's history, starting the season 0-2 is simply not an option.