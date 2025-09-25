The 2025 Notre Dame football team has struggled to find much success this season on the field. They are 1-2, and this defense has been awful. They have talent on this defense, but something has not clicked. It is good that they are recruiting so well because this season has been disappointing. This defense needs all the help it can get in recruiting.

Four-star recruit Richie Flanigan committed to the Fighting Irish and Marcus Freeman after On3 Sports recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett broke the news. The 6’3 270 DL from Green Bay, WI chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, Illinois, Northwestern, & Wisconsin. Flanigan's size is a huge difference maker for the Fighting Irish, and he could be an instant impact player after he joins the team.

Flanigan, the brother of current Fighting Irish freshman tight end James Flanigan, announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame following his unofficial visit to South Bend for the Texas A&M game on September 13.

It is worth noting that the Flanigan legacy extends beyond the two brothers because Richie and James are the sons of former Irish defensive lineman Jim Flanigan, a four-year contributor at Notre Dame and a third-round NFL Draft pick in 1994.

Despite both brothers going to Notre Dame and following in their father's footsteps, their dad did not nudge either to go there.

“He didn’t really talk about his football days or anything,” Richie told Blue & Gold at On3 Sports before Thursday’s announcement. “I knew he was in the NFL and played for Notre Dame, but he really doesn’t talk about it.”

Richie viewed Notre Dame through his own lens and announced his scholarship offer from the Irish during the program’s St. Patrick’s Day-themed Pot of Gold Day recruiting event on March 17. He has visited campus three times since then, and Notre Dame won his services over Wisconsin, Duke, Illinois, Northwestern, and Michigan.

“During this entire thing, I was looking around at every school,” he said. “Pretty much last summer, after I did all my camps, I was confident I wanted to go to Notre Dame. But I still wanted to look around. After I went to the game day for Texas A&M, I was like, ‘I don’t want to wait any longer. I for sure know I want to go to Notre Dame.’”

This defense needs help, and while Flanigan won't be with the Fighting Irish until 2027, they need to stockpile talent on that side of the ball because that is the side that embodies Notre Dame the most.