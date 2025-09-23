The Notre Dame football team finally broke through in Week 3, defeating Purdue 56-30 to grab its first win of the season and improve to 1-2. For head coach Marcus Freeman, the victory provided a reset after a rocky start.

He highlighted trust, in both the scheme and teammates, as essential for sustaining momentum. Yet the defense still faces scrutiny, particularly with star cornerback Leonard Moore questionable ahead of a tough road trip to Arkansas.

Freeman defended defensive coordinator Chris Ash, emphasizing that the problems lie more in execution than playcalling. “If I thought we weren’t calling the game the right way… I know the definition of insanity. That’s not the issue,” Freeman said, per Irish Illustrated.

He called accountability the missing piece, stressing that players must own their mistakes, fight through adversity, and avoid splintering under pressure.

That message extended into the film room. Speaking at the press conference, Freeman admitted that tough conversations were unavoidable.

“We have to do that, and that's what we spent a lot of time doing yesterday as a defensive staff. It's not a comfortable meeting. I didn't want it to be comfortable, but we got one or two options as I told them — we’re going to do this and get our guys to believe what we are doing, or we’ll separate. And if we separate, it’s not gonna be good for anybody. That’s gotta trickle down to our players because outside of the football facility, you know what it is. Somebody’s got to take blame — that’s our world.”

Article Continues Below

Coach Freeman isn’t holding back.. Here’s his response to Eric Hansen when asked about the defense. #GoIrish #BeatArkansas pic.twitter.com/dpPlOgUxzl — Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) September 22, 2025

Freeman acknowledged that missed assignments in zone coverage and technique lapses in man defense have created too many explosive plays. He refused to use Moore’s absence as an excuse, pointing instead to opportunities seized by players like Dallas Golden, who earned snaps at nickel through consistent preparation.

Looking ahead, Marcus Freeman admitted that quarterback Taylen Green and Arkansas’ offense pose a unique test that will demand creative disguises and steady pressure. He believes the Irish offense has started to find its rhythm, but the defense must follow suit if Notre Dame is to turn its season around.

The Purdue win gave the Notre Dame football team momentum, but consistency remains the demand. “You can’t panic,” Freeman reminded his players postgame. “You've got to trust the game plan that you have and trust the guys you have out there.”

For the Irish, building that trust and accountability is the difference between salvaging the season or sliding further behind in the SEC gauntlet.