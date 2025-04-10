The Notre Dame football team picked up a massive commitment to boost their 2026 recruiting class on Thursday as five-star EDGE Rodney Dunham announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Georgia and South Carolina were other top programs that were working hard to land a commitment from the coveted recruit, but Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame closed the deal.

“BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Rodney Dunham has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 230 EDGE from Charlotte, NC chose the Fighting Irish over Georgia & South Carolina.”

Rodney Dunham is the #14 player in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. He is the #2 EDGE in the country and the #2 player in the state of North Carolina. Dunham currently attends Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC. South Carolina had the geographic advantage over Notre Dame here, but Dunham still chose the Fighting Irish.

“High-upside pass rusher that has a chance to emerge as a true difference-maker on Saturdays with his frame and athleticism,” Dunham's scouting report states. “On the younger side for the class and is hoping to play two sports in college as he’s also a talented pitcher. Still green when it comes to the technique, but has put encouraging spells of play on tape as he can dip and bend while coming around the corner before getting home with his gap-closing burst.”

Runham is still in high school, so he still has a lot of areas to improve. As he continues to get older and more mature, he should blossom into a great player for the Notre Dame football team.

“Lacks the desired anchor strength at this stage, but ability to plant and change course leads to his fair share of run stops in pursuit,” the scouting report continues. “Has experience operating out of both a two- and three-point stance in an even front from a wider posting. Overall, should be viewed as a budding 5-tech full of traits that has a chance to emerge as an impact defender at the Power Four level with some seasoning.”

The Fighting Irish made it all the way to the national championship game last year, and their play on the field is paying dividends in the recruiting world. Freeman has done a great job bringing Notre Dame back near the top of the college football world, and if they continue to recruit at this level, they aren't going to go away anytime soon.