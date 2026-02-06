Notre Dame football running back Jeremiyah Love has the NFL awaiting him. Turns out one college tried to nab him, though, through a tampering attempt.

Love admitted the stunning ordeal to ESPN's Kevin Clark during Super Bowl week.

“They keep it very simple, it's not complicated,” Love said in revealing he received a phone call about transferring.

Which college reached out to him remains unknown. But he paid no attention to the distraction, he says.

Jeremiyah Love says he was tampered with ahead of his junior season but nothing could get him to leave ND. "I was with the Irish. You hit me up, I ain't responding. I'm locked in with Notre Dame. I was locked in with Coach Free." (via @bykevinclark)pic.twitter.com/li5UDmSQ5N — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 6, 2026

“I was with the Irish. You hit me up, I ain't responding. I'm locked in with Notre Dame. I was locked in with Coach Free [Marcus Freeman],” Love said.

Who'll replace Jeremiyah Love in 2026 at Notre Dame?

Freeman and the Fighting Irish will get an early answer in the spring.

Article Continues Below

Love bequeaths the most important position from last season in South Bend. There's a pair of freshmen likely to gun for the spot first.

Javian Osborne is one early threat to land RB1. He compiled 4,077 rushing yards with 61 touchdowns during his prep career at Forney High in Texas according to MaxPreps. He'll also head to South Bend following racking up 2,015 yards and 32 scores.

Jonaz Walton, however, is another early challenger too as a true freshman. Walton is a fellow four-star find and hails out of Carrollton, Ga.

The 5-foot-9 RB produced an even more decorated high school career — delivering an 1,000-yard season in all four varsity campaigns. Walton racked up 5,965 yards and 70 touchdowns at Central High in Carrollton. Both Osborne and Walton turned down a plethora of power conference teams for ND.

ND didn't swoop up any transfers after Love's NFL Draft announcement. That decision hands the two incoming freshmen the early opportunity to pursue the starting RB job.

Regardless, Love leaves a massive void for the ND offense. Running back rises as the most heated battle ahead of 2026 spring ball. The next RB1 replaces a Heisman Trophy finalist. Plus follows the footsteps of a likely top 10 draft selection.