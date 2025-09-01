Notre Dame may have come up short in its season opener at Miami, but head football coach Marcus Freeman left Hard Rock Stadium with no doubts about his new quarterback.

Speaking after the 27–24 loss, Freeman delivered a strong endorsement of redshirt freshman CJ Carr, who was making his first career start.

“He’s going to be a really good quarterback. Everything I thought he was going to be. His ceiling is so high… He’s a gamer, man. He performs when the lights are on,” Freeman told reporters after the game, via Tyler Horka on X.

Carr’s debut wasn’t short on drama. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, nearly rallying the Irish from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

His first score a scrambling, Houdini-like toss to redshirt freshman Micah Gilbert immediately turned heads in the stands and on the sidelines. His second, a perfectly executed run-pass option to Jordan Faison, cut Miami’s lead to one score early in the fourth.

The late-game heroics continued on Notre Dame’s tying drive, when Carr accounted for 75 yards in just three plays, including a 65-yard connection with tight end Eli Raridon and a 7-yard touchdown run. But the comeback fell short when Miami’s Carson Beck led the Hurricanes into field goal range for the winning kick with just over a minute left.

While the loss stings, Carr’s poise in a hostile environment offers a glimpse of Notre Dame football’s future. The freshman operated behind an offensive line that struggled to open running lanes, with top back Jeremiyah Love held to just 33 yards on 10 carries. Carr was forced to improvise often, using quick reads and mobility to extend plays against an aggressive Hurricanes defense.

Notre Dame’s next test will demand similar composure. The Irish face a challenging early-season slate, including matchups with playoff-caliber opponents, and Carr’s development could determine whether Freeman’s squad remains in contention. If he continues to progress, that early-season praise from his head coach may prove to be more than just encouragement. It could be the start of a breakout campaign.