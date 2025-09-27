With the Notre Dame football team taking on Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, the program is on a hopeful path to reach the national championship game once again. While some debate if the Notre Dame football team is a contender for the College Football Playoff (CFP), head coach Marcus Freeman speaks on what is most important at the current moment.

Speaking with Pat McAfee on ESPN's College GameDay, the former football player would ask what Freeman's message is with the Fighting Irish, as a lot of the season is in front of them. Freeman would emphasize the point on what their main “focus” is, which is honing in on what's in front of them, implying the one game they prepare for each week.

“Yeah, I think, I mean, we're all human,” Freeman said. “They know what the future holds, but the challenge is to continue to focus on what's right in front of you, and that's what we're guaranteed is this opportunity. And how do you take advantage of the opportunity with this play? And I know that's coaches' talk, but it's real, like you have to focus on the present. Have to focus on this opportunity that is right in front of you and let the rest take care of itself.”

"We've gotta focus and what's right in front of us and that's what we're guaranteed.. If we waste time thinking about an uncertain future we'll never get a chance to achieve some of the things we aspire to achieve" ~ @Marcus_Freeman1 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/6tj6SE3FlH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 27, 2025

It has been a frustrating start to the season for the program, beginning 1-2 after reaching the national title game, but a chance to win out is very much in play, which some argue could be enough to make the CFP.

Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman on their mindset

As fans have their predictions about the Notre Dame football team's matchup against Arkansas, Freeman would speak on others speculating about the future of the program. He would point out how last year, the Fighting Irish had a similar mindset of focusing on the present rather than “an uncertain future.”

“And I think the only reason I would revert back to 2024 is because there was a similar mindset, right?” Freeman said. “Just take care of this opportunity right here, take care of this play right here, and then let's see what the future holds. But if we waste time thinking about an uncertain future, we'll never get a chance to achieve some of those things that we aspire to achieve.”

No. 22 Notre Dame looks to get the ball rolling on Saturday against Arkansas when it looks for two straight wins.