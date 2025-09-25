The No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 5 after beginning the season 1-2. It's an opportunity for the program to get back to a .500 record, and remain within the Top-25. Leading up to the contest, head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish received multiple injury updates that could affect the game.

Reports indicate that cornerbacks Leonard Moore and DeVonta Smith both popped up on Notre Dame's latest availability report. Moore is deemed questionable on Saturday, while Smith is listed as probable, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore (right ankle) remains questionable on today's availability report, while CB DeVonta Smith (right ankle) is listed as probable for the Arkansas game.”

Both Moore and Smith are starters for the Fighting Irish secondary. Leonard Moore plays on the outside while DeVonta Smith covers the slot in nickel packages. Moore is a sophomore cornerback who emerged as a key defender during his freshman year at Notre Dame. If he's unable to play, the Fighting Irish will be without one of their best cornerbacks. He finished last season with 48 combined tackles (34 solo) and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Smith is a transfer senior who was brought in to add experience to Notre Dame's young cornerback group. The former Alabama Crimson Tide corner played as a starter for the first time last season and is picking up where he left off with the Fighting Irish. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with 30 combined tackles (18 solo) and a forced fumble.

Notre Dame will have 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday to reveal the status for Moore and Smith. But all eyes will be on Leonard Moore, considering he is listed as questionable on Thursday. The Fighting Irish take on the Razorbacks on September 27 at 12 p.m. EST. It will be the program's second away game of the season.