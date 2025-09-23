The Notre Dame football team is 1-2 on the season, and needing wins. Notre Dame has the goal of returning to the College Football Playoff this year, but that goal is in jeopardy. The Fighting Irish have to essentially win out in order to reach the CFP.

The season started off on the wrong foot. Notre Dame lost back-to-back games to Miami and Texas A&M. Following that disappointing start, the squad had to take each game one at a time and win in order to keep their CFP hopes alive.

Notre Dame passed their next test, by getting past Purdue. The Fighting Irish now face a hungry Arkansas team that would love to play spoiler. The two squads meet in a pivotal Week 5 college football game on Saturday.

Here are some predictions heading into the Notre Dame-Arkansas game.

The Notre Dame defense will allow 350 yards or less to Arkansas

Notre Dame's problems this year have mostly come on defense. The Fighting Irish allowed 488 yards to Texas A&M, in a 41-40 loss. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman announced after that game he would start working more with his defense.

The unit took steps in the right direction against Purdue. Notre Dame allowed just 76 rushing yards to the Boilermakers. The pass defense however, allowed 303 passing yards. Clearly, it is a work in progress.

Freeman addressed that weakness in his latest press conference.

“The man coverage, when we’re playing man coverage, we’ve gotta play with better fundamentals. Better fundamentals and technique, and that’s gonna help you execute at a higher level,” Freeman said about his secondary, per On3.

The Fighting Irish have miles still to go, but Freeman's fingerprints are working on this defense. It wouldn't be out of the question to see Notre Dame's defense have their best performance of the year against Arkansas. Notre Dame can hold the Razorbacks to under 350 total yards.

CJ Carr will post two touchdowns

Notre Dame has a new quarterback leading the way this season in CJ Carr. He took over from Riley Leonard, which isn't an easy task. Carr has had his ups and downs, including a rough performance against Miami. In that game, he was sacked three times and threw an interception. He finished the contest with just 221 passing yards.

Article Continues Below

The young play caller's confidence appears to be growing. He threw two touchdowns without an interception against Purdue. He also took just one sack.

Carr will keep that production going against Arkansas. He is really hitting his receivers right now. He had just two incompletions in the Purdue game.

“We also know that we’ve got to pass the ball to have success. And we have to do it. I have the confidence we will. But I believe we are a balanced offense, and we are truly a balanced offense that prides ourselves on running the ball. And now you’re seeing some really explosive plays through the air,” Freeman said.

Carr's performance against Arkansas should be effective. This season, the Notre Dame quarterback is doing a great job at protecting the football. He has 737 passing yards and five touchdowns.

That leads to the final prediction about this game.

Notre Dame finds a way to defeat Arkansas

The Fighting Irish will have their hands full with Arkansas. Arkansas is coming off a bad loss to Memphis. The Razorbacks will be angry, and hungry to get back in the win column. While Notre Dame will get their best shot, the Fighting Irish should prevail and take this game.

Arkansas has defeated Arkansas State and Alabama A&M. The Razorbacks are led by coach Sam Pittman, who is in his sixth season and on the hot seat. This contest is a high-profile game, as Notre Dame legend Lou Holtz will be in attendance.

Notre Dame and Arkansas play Saturday at 12:00 ET. Arkansas enters the game with a 2-2 record overall.