There have been head coaching vacancies opening up in the NFL of late, but don't expect Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman to fill one of those.

“In spite of interest from several NFL teams, Marcus Freeman still is expected to remain at Notre Dame for the 2026 season, per sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers becoming the latest NFL team to join others in the hunt for a new head coach following Mike Tomlin's decision to step down after 19 years of leading the AFC North franchise from the sidelines, Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman has become a buzzy name.

Many think that he could be among the top candidates not just to be the head coach of the Steelers but of the Baltimore Ravens as well. The Ravens are looking for a new sideline boss as well after firing John Harbaugh.

The temptation to coach in the NFL is always going to be there for Freeman, but perhaps he strongly feels that he has unfinished business with Notre Dame football.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 10-2 season, and while they ultimately did not make the College Football Playoff, they have been very competitive under Freeman. It was not that long ago that Notre Dame Football made a deep run in the CFP when they went all the way into the national championship game during the 2024 college football season.

All that being said, Freeman’s reported stance may not be enough to prevent NFL teams from reaching out.