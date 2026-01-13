On Tuesday afternoon, Mike Tomlin shook up the NFL world by announcing that he would be stepping down as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The move comes after 19 seasons at the helm in Pittsburgh, which culminated in a blowout loss at the hands of the Houston Texans on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Now, Steelers team owner Art Rooney II has weighed in after Tomlin's exit.

“It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated,” read Rooney's statement in part, per the Steelers on X, formerly Twitter.

He added that he is “forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football.”

The Steelers never had a losing season in the nearly two decades that Tomlin spent at the helm, and now the search is on for the franchise's next head coach. Funnily enough, the Tomlin news comes just days after John Harbaugh was dismissed as the head coach of the AFC North divisional rival Baltimore Ravens after 18 years in that position.

In any case, it remains to be seen what direction the Steelers will choose to go in search of their next head coach.