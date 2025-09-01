Notre Dame football delivered this stunning hat trick during Week 1 of college football. The No. 6 ranked Fighting Irish became the third top 6 team to fall during the weekend. Taking a gut-wrenching 27-24 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Top ranked Texas and No. 4 Clemson got handed losses before the primetime showdown inside Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes rise as the latest to rearrange the national rankings once Labor Day weekend wraps up.

And becomes the reason why it's already panic time in South Bend. It's for these trio of reasons.

Miami bottled Jeremiyah Love, silencing Heisman Trophy hype

The Irish running back set out the goal to win the Heisman this season. Making him this year's Ashton Jeanty.

Miami blew the hype away with its own gale force power on the defensive side. New defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman implemented a simple but reliable approach to slow down the highly productive back.

Hetherman got the ‘Canes to control the gaps. Plus take advantage of an offensive line that was supposed to be a strength at ND.

The Irish even gained 86 yards on 14 plays when they ran right down the middle. But only 14 came from the star RB according to Pro Football Focus. Miami then contained the left end side facing Love — holding him to zero yards on one carry there.

Hetherman sent multiple defenders swarming to Love. Even if he was hurdling them. The ‘Canes had up to four hats surrounding Love.

Miami's new DC found a way to contain the edges. Especially preventing Love from breaking off a similar run from the Indiana showdown of 2024. Love gained 10 yards on plays trekking toward the outside shoulder of the offensive tackles. ND offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock now must head back to the drawing board to find alternate ways to create more gap spacing for Love to run through.

Notre Dame CB play got exposed by Miami air attack

This unit watched CJ Daniels pull down an epic catch to help close the second quarter by taking the lead. True freshman Malachi Toney then carved up the cornerbacks in his collegiate debut. Including selling his drag route but leaving sophomore CB Karson Hobbs dusted.

Worse for the CBs? Grabbing commenced on multiple occasions — revealing how defeated they look on routes.

Miami WRs vs ND DBs (Some not all) pic.twitter.com/EBjjA9Crce — Grant Speaks (@GrantSpeaks1) September 1, 2025

Christian Gray was supposed to be the Irish's top lockdown CB post Benjamin Morrison. But he surrendered eight catches his side for 75 yards. Leonard Moore never fared much better either — allowing four grabs for 47 yards his side.

Secondaries coach Michael Mickens and head coach Marcus Freeman will need to rethink their coverage schemes. Miami went after ND with newcomers via the College Football Transfer Portal and through the prized college football recruiting find Toney.

Schedule gets brutal for Notre Dame

This is where Freeman must find a new way to keep the Irish motivated. Especially after taking their first setback of 2025.

Because the schedule gets more unforgiving from here. Even inside the 77,622-seat Notre Dame Stadium.

Texas A&M pulls into South Bend next Saturday. And head coach Mike Elko brings with him his own fierce defensive display. The road trip to Fayetteville two weeks later will get Arkansas fans thinking about another upset. Especially after watching their team knock off previous top 10 ranked Tennessee last year.

Then there's a Boise State team aiming to get back on track after its disastrous season opener. Plus remaining an annual favorite to represent the Group pf 5 in the College Football Playoffs. Notre Dame faces six straight 2024 bowl teams after the Broncos before closing with rival Stanford.

ND witnessed some positives from Sunday. A la C.J. Carr showing efficiency behind center and the rise of new tight end Eli Rairdon (caught five passes and nearly hit 100 yards in replacing Mitchell Evans). But Freeman and company must adjust immediately in reigniting the ground game and improving the CB play.