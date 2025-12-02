The 8-4 Ohio Bobcats were thrown an unexpected curve ahead of bowl season when the program announced that head coach Brian Smith has been placed on indefinite leave.

The school did not disclose the reason, but it confirmed that defensive coordinator and associate head coach Jon Hauser will take over on an interim basis. The university released a formal statement outlining the transition, noting Hauser’s rapid rise within the staff and his impact on the program’s recent success.

“John Hauser has been named Interim Head Coach of the Ohio football program,” the statement read. “Hauser has served as associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the Bobcats since December 2024 and has been with the team since 2022. Head Coach Brian Smith will be on leave for an undetermined period of time beginning December 1. Hauser's leadership of Ohio's defense has been credited as one of the factors that led the team to its Mid-American Conference Championship in 2024.”

Smith’s sudden absence comes after his first full season as head coach, during which he guided the Bobcats to an 8-4 record and a 6-2 mark in MAC play.

His tenure began when he stepped in as interim coach last season following Tim Albin’s departure to Charlotte 49ers. Smith, previously an offensive coordinator at Hawaii and Washington State, was elevated to full-time head coach shortly after.

Hauser is no stranger to the program or the conference. He has coached extensively in the MAC, including stops at Northern Illinois and Miami (OH), before he joined the Ohio staff in 2022 as safeties coach, and later rose to defensive coordinator.

The Bobcats closed the regular season strong with a 31-26 victory over Buffalo. With Bowl projections in place, the official destination for Bobcats will be announced on December 7. With uncertainty surrounding Smith’s status, Hauser now leads Ohio into a crucial stretch.