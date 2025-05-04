Ohio State football carries the “Wide Receiver U” moniker proudly, with Emeka Egbuka the latest league creation. OSU now has the 2025 NFL Draft pick's potential replacement lined up. Especially after beating Oregon and Alabama for this five-star on the college football recruiting trail.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California is the incoming Buckeye. The dynamic wide receiver announced for Ohio State via a live feed from 247Sports Sunday afternoon. The 2026 prospect revealed Oregon and Alabama were two programs on his short list. He also turned down Southeastern Conference offers from Alabama and Texas.

“The relationship I've had with coach Brian Hartline and coach Ryan Day has been incredible, and everything is there for a receiver to be successful,” Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports after his decision. “The proof is in the pudding with them. The production is great and the development for the next level is unmatched.”

Dixon-Wyatt even posted a picture of his future WR coach puffing a victory cigar after choosing the Buckeyes.

Potential Emeka Egbuka replacement is ‘prototype WR' for Ohio State

Ohio State created a new habit of landing WR talent, then replacing with someone expected to become similar or better.

Egbuka played alongside future top five draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. He also lined up alongside another first rounder in Jaxson Smith-Njigba. The mission is now replacing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR in Columbus.

Ohio State already has monster 2024 freshman Jeremiah Smith returning for season two. But the Dixon-Wyatt addition drew praise from Greg Biggins of 247Sports — who wrote this description in his evaluation.

“Prototype WR in terms of his size and athleticism,” Biggins wrote. “Has a strong 6-2, 180-pound frame and plays a physical game. Can bully opposing corners who try and press him and as is a willing blocker. Has strong hands and dominates 50-50 balls and catches the ball well through contact.”

The Mater Dei star adds to the Monarchs representation for Ohio State's '26 class. Five-star teammate Chris Henry Jr. shut down his recruitment by staying committed to the Buckeyes on April 1. Both are now expected to lead the next generation of Buckeyes WRs.