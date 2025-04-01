Ohio State football fans can breathe a sigh of relief as five-star 2026 wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. has officially shut down his recruitment. Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State since July of 2023, but he has been giving Oregon a lot of attention recently. Henry Jr. even went out to Eugene for a recent visit. The Buckeyes and Ducks were the two best teams in the Big Ten last season, and Henry Jr. decided that Ohio State is the best option for him.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Ohio State WR commit Chris Henry Jr. has Shut Down his Recruitment, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “He has also cancelled his Official Visits to Oregon, USC, & Miami.”

Chris Henry Jr. has realized that Ohio State is the place for him.

“I want to be in Columbus and I want to be a Buckeye,” Henry Jr. said.

Henry Jr. is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #9 player in the 2026 class, the #2 WR and the #2 player in the state of California. Henry Jr. currently attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

“Henry missed most of his junior season with a knee injury,” Henry Jr.'s scouting report reads. “When healthy, he’s a an elite prospect with as much upside as any receiver in the class. At close to 6-6 and 195 pounds, Henry has tremendous length and flashes surprisingly agility and lateral quickness for a player his size.”

Chris Henry Jr. is already playing at an elite level, and he is only going to get better as time goes on.

“He’s explosive out of the gate, can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has a huge catch radius,” the scouting report continues. “He has the long speed to stretch the field and hit the home run combined with the size and sure handedness to be a go-to guy on key third down situations. He’s dominant in the air on jump balls and as he continues fills out and gains strength, his game will take off to another level.”

If you are an elite high school wide receiver, the Ohio State football program is a great option. The Buckeyes have churned out a ton of NFL talent over the years, and they aren't showing any signs of slowing down. The Buckeyes have one of the best players in the country in WR Jeremiah Smith, and he will be in Columbus for at least two more years. The future continues to look extremely bright at the position.