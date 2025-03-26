Ohio State football is positioned to produce its fourth straight first round talent at wide receiver. Emeka Egbuka sent a confident message after his Pro Day that he's next.

Egbuka ran through his drills on the Columbus campus in front of NFL personnel Wednesday. He's entering the 2025 NFL Draft garnering day one hype. The Buffalo Bills are one potential landing spot at No. 30.

Egbuka may not command the type of attention Marvin Harrison Jr. earned one year ago. The Heisman Trophy finalist landed No. 4 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. However, Egbuka sent this message to NFL teams via Stacey Dales of the NFL Network.

“When it comes to the draft, you're not going to find a more reliable receiver than me,” Egbuka said. “I try to do the best I can whenever the ball is in my hands to make explosive plays. I have a lot of confidence in my hands.”

Egbuka declared for the draft on Jan. 25. He leaves OSU catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka lands low per new mock draft

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka reacts at the end of his pro day workout for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025.
How far can Egbuka land? Especially in a class featuring heralded talents like Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona? Or the speedy Texas duo of Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond? All three have rated higher than the national champion Egbuka.

One mock draft, though, believes the Ohio State first round WR streak will end. CBS Sports draft expert Pete Prisco predicts Egbuka will fall out of day one of the April draft.

However, not every mock draft predicts an Egbuka fall. Chad Reuter of the NFL Network calls for the Ohio State star to be involved in a major trade. Reuter has the Dallas Cowboys swooping up the Buckeyes standout in a deal with the Denver Broncos. Egbuka lands at No. 20 overall in this proposal.

“Egbuka played in the slot often at Ohio State because of his toughness and reliability over the middle — as well as the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr. and freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith. In Dallas, though, he and CeeDee Lamb would work together inside and outside to expose opponents' weaknesses,” Reuter writes.

Egbuka remains confident he'll continue Ohio State's personal streak of producing a first round WR. He believes he can become impactful following his Pro Day.