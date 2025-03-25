The Buffalo Bills are trying to get over the hump and make a run to the Super Bowl. This past offseason, the Bills inked star quarterback Josh Allen to a massive $330 million contract extension to keep him around for years to come.

The Bills also brought in quite a few players in free agency. One big addition to the offense was former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer, who signed a three-year deal worth $36 million to join the Bills.

Buffalo also extended wide receiver Khalil Shakir, so the receiving corps has quite a bit of talent even with the departure of Amari Cooper.

Meanwhile, the Bills hold the No. 30 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While there are several targets, ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum has Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka being the pick for Buffalo.

“In my eyes, Egbuka has more ability than any of the Bills' current receivers — including recently extended Khalil Shakir, 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman and new addition Joshua Palmer. He's a precise route runner and has outstanding hands. He actually reminds me of a young Amari Cooper — who played with the Bills in the second half of last season — and would immediately make an impact. He finished last season with 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.”

Emeka Egbuka is no doubt a talented player, even while having to share the offensive load with guys such as Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2023 and Jeremiah Smith this past season. Egbuka ended the 2024 campaign with 743 yards and nine touchdowns on 60 catches, and he had 66 receptions for 1,039 yards and nine scores in 2022, which was his best year at Ohio State.

The Bills did add some depth to their WR room, but having a bonafide top option such as Egbuka would be a big boost for Allen. There are several other ways this pick could go, but this is a clear need that makes too much sense for Buffalo.