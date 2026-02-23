Edge rusher has become one of the most important positions in football, and Arvell Reese from Ohio State is arguably the best of the bunch in this NFL Draft. Reese is listed atop many NFL Draft boards at his position, and even tops some overall big boards as potentially the best prospect in the draft.

Some of that comes from his physical talent, and some of it comes from his versatility. Reese was primarily an off-ball linebacker for his first two seasons in Columbus, but played more on the edge in 2025 while also spending some time off the ball. He is an explosive player who has the tools to become an elite pass-rusher, but he is somewhat of a raw prospect due to his inexperience at the position.

Because of that, scouts, teams and fans alike are looking forward to how Reese performs at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis. Reese will be participating in combine drills over the course of the week, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Reese has been popping up in mock drafts as high as No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, who are unlikely to address their quarterback need with Oregon signal caller Dante Moore going back to school in 2026. The Raiders are presumably going to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, who is not throwing at the combine, with the No. 1 pick, which opens things up for the Jets to get some help on defense.

Not all teams will have Reese as the top player at the edge position, as it is a deep class at the top with a number of worthy players. Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. had a huge College Football Playoff against some of the top teams in the nation, and that will certainly raise his draft stock. Texas Tech's David Bailey also played great in the Red Raiders' lone playoff game against Oregon, and teams will fall in love with his ability to rush the passer.

Still, Reese will have a chance to boost his stock in a big way this week with a good showing at the combine. If he shows out, he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.