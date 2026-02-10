The Ohio State Buckeyes are maintaining a relentless focus on returning to the CFP National Championship in 2026, even as the roster continues to evolve through the transfer portal. The wide receiver room recently lost a depth piece as Bodpegn Miller committed to Big Ten rival Washington. Miller, a former four-star recruit who transitioned from quarterback to receiver at Ohio State, chose to join the Huskies after seeing no action during his true freshman season.

While players like Carnell Tate have moved on to the NFL and others like Mylan Graham have transferred, the Buckeyes still return a powerful duo in Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Innis.

This reorganization of the receiving corps comes as the program integrates former NFL head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator to stabilize the attack alongside defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

The talent level in Columbus remains among the highest in the country, which is reflected in the latest professional evaluations.

According to The Athletics 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, the Buckeyes have landed three players in the top five, including the number one overall prospect.

Out of the top 100 players listed, Ohio State dominates the top tier with Arvell Reese ranked at number one, Caleb Downs at number four, and Sonny Styles at number five.

Reese has established himself as a premier defender with elite explosiveness, while Downs has been recognized as a defensive centerpiece and Thorpe Award winner.

This professional buzz is also creating personal excitement for the athletes, particularly for Caleb Downs, as he looks toward a potential family matchup in the NFL.

Downs, last month, sent a playful message to his brother, Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, regarding their future meeting on a professional field.

After Bleacher Report shared a post about the possible sibling rivalry, Caleb reacted by stating that he was going to slam his brother during a game.

This energy underscores the motivated atmosphere within the program as the Buckeyes prepare for their season opener with a roster filled with elite, draft-eligible talent.