The 2025 Ohio State football season has been great, and it follows a year where the Buckeyes finally broke through and won the national championship. Ryan Day was under all sorts of scrutiny due to how talented Ohio State was under him, but they finally broke through last year, so as the head coach of the Buckeyes, he is well-equipped to understand just how much pressure is on coaches today.

On the most recent episode of “Nonstop,” Ryan Day was talking with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway about a wide variety of topics. He spoke about the recent coach firings and how there is not nearly as much patience today as before. It's about hanging in there and trying to fix what's wrong, despite the massive amount of pressure that is on coaches today.

“You have to hit it right with your staff, and then you have to hit it right with the recruits,” Day said. “And then you have to bring in recruits that can put your culture together. And even when you put all those things in, you still may have injuries, you still may have mistakes along the way. And that takes time, which nobody wants to hear, and I get it.”

Day compared the current situation to what you're seeing in the NFL with how quickly organizations are pulling the plug on coaching regimes.

Article Continues Below

“We’re in a day and age where, you know, you look at the NFL, and it seems like every year or two, a lot of these organizations are flipping coaches over,” Day said. “And I guess some of them work out, but many of them are more unstable than they’ve ever been. So I think there’s no science to it all, and we’re all still working to try to do whatever we can to figure out what’s next and what the answers are.”

It's hard to hit on all cylinders when you're a head coach with your staff. When you have a great staff, you still might have issues from a fit perspective, and then you need to be able to convince the players as well. All of that can take time, but in today's college sports landscape, patience is gone.

James Franklin was fired despite Penn State making it to the College Football Playoff last season. Billy Napier was fired mid-season due to a lot of starts and stops during his time at Florida. Even in the NFL, Bill Callahan was let go after only six games this season, even though he had a new quarterback to coach. Patience is gone, and in college football, it does not seem like it's coming back anytime soon.