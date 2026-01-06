The Washington Commanders need to overhaul their roster for the 2026 season. And Adam Peters has hinted about a draft trade that could bring in more picks. And here is the Commanders’ three-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the PFF mock draft simulator after the 5-12 season.

The Commanders enter with the No. 7 overall pick. They are looking for help at tight end, guard, edge, linebacker, and defensive back. Well, pretty much every position except for quarterback.

Round 1, Pick 7: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

There’s plenty to like about Bailey, according to profootballnetwork.com. He has natural pass-rushing skills and could be a difference-maker in late-down situations.

“At 6'3″, 250 pounds, with plus proportional length, Bailey is a lean and explosive rush linebacker who thrived when given the chance to run the arc from wider alignments at Stanford,” PFN wrote. “He has some speed-to-power with his fast-striding acceleration, compact mass, and length. And with his explosive athleticism, he can create angle disadvantages quickly for blockers off the snap.

“As of now, Bailey is best as a pass-rush specialist, as he doesn't hold up as well in the ground game, and was often taken off the field in obvious run situations at Stanford. Nevertheless, his value as a designated pass-rusher from wider alignments is clear. And additional upside remains.”

Also, Mel Kuiper likes Bailey very much. He has him at No. 6 on his big board, according to ESPN.

“Bailey gets after the quarterback,” Kuiper wrote. “He had 14.5 sacks over three seasons for the Cardinal, and he has notably become more of a finisher this season. His 19.9% pressure rate is the best in the nation, and he is up to 13.5 sacks in 13 games with the Red Raiders, unlocking another level of his game.”

Another mock draft had the Commanders taking Rueben Bain Jr. of Miami. That would be a good edge pick as well.

Round 3, Pick 71: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

There’s no doubt the Commanders need secondary help. But is Everette ready to plug and play as a full-timer in the NFL? There are questions about that, according to nfldraftbuzz.com.

“Everette's combination of size, speed, and SEC pedigree creates an intriguing developmental prospect for teams willing to invest in his technical refinement,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His 4.34 speed isn't just impressive on paper. It translates to legitimate deep coverage ability that can erase intermediate mistakes through recovery speed. The way he disrupted Texas receivers in the SEC Championship game while collecting two interceptions demonstrates his ceiling when everything clicks together. His press technique and zone awareness suggest a corner who can contribute immediately in sub-packages while developing into a full-time starter.

“Draft positioning likely falls in the Day 2 range, where teams can afford to develop his technique while utilizing his athletic gifts on special teams and in specific packages. His extended college career provides both positives and negatives. The experience and maturity are valuable, but questions about his development curve remain.”

One area that helps Everette’s stock is his man-coverage skills, according to bleacherreport.com.

“The Georgia cornerback thrives in man coverage, where he can smartly use his hands to press or re-route receivers and mirror their movements,” Dan Harms wrote. “He does a great job of making contact without holding, and he uses the proper hand to avoid locking his hips during transitions to turn and run. In his senior season, the 6'1″ 190-pound athlete found himself around the football more, setting a career high in passes defensed with seven.

“The former 5-star recruit has battled inconsistencies throughout his career, but has settled down in man coverage, relishes going up against the offense's best receiver, and raises his game in those situations.”

What would this mean for the Commanders?

These two picks would address two key needs on the defensive side of the football. They add much-needed speed to a currently slow-footed unit.

If the Commanders could strike a late-round gem with a linebacker, this could be a very effective draft. Transforming the defense is the Commanders’ main draft objective.

Of course, these top two picks don't address the Commanders' glaring problems at tight end and linebacker. They also need help along the defensive line, running back, and receiver.