The Ohio State football program is heading into one of the biggest matchups of the season, as they will face the Oregon Ducks on the road next week. The two programs are currently ranked third (the Buckeyes) and sixth (the Ducks) in the AP poll, and both of them are looking to increase their odds of making the College Football Playoff with a win.

After their 35-7 triumph over another Big Ten rival in the Iowa Hawkeyes, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer delivered a strong message to reporters about the upcoming tilt versus Oregon.

“Super excited. Can't wait to go compete against a team like Oregon,” Sawyer stated to the press, including Eleven Warriors' Chase Brown. “Going behind enemy lines, we love that. We're ready for a heavyweight battle.”

It certainly looks like next Saturday's game will be a heavyweight matchup. After multiple Top 25 teams, including the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, lost Saturday, a shakeup in the rankings is certainly coming. Based on how dominant both the Buckeyes and Ducks have been so far this season, we could see a game in which both programs are ranked in the Top 5.

Will Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program come up short in yet another big game? Based on Sawyer's words, the team certainly is locked in for their trip to Eugene and primed to continue their undefeated start.

Ohio State football preps for upcoming clash against Oregon

Ohio State's football program was considered to be one of the best in the country before the season. Sawyer leads a deep defensive unit that also includes stars such as safety Caleb Downs, fellow edge rusher JT Tuimoloau and cornerback Denzel Burke.

On offense, former Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard spearheads the attack at the signal caller position with running backs Quinshon Judkins (another transfer, this time from Ole Miss) and TreVeyon Henderson pacing the ground game.

The Buckeyes feature much more on their roster, as every position group has at least one difference maker. Oregon is similarly stacked on both sides of the ball. Their head coach, Dan Lanning, was the top candidate to replace Nick Saban at Alabama before he decided to stay with the Ducks.

He's built the Ducks up like a top-tier SEC or Big Ten program specifically for matchups like this one. Will the Ducks slay one of college football's biggest programs at home in front of their fans? Come Saturday, the CFP picture could become much clearer, especially for whomever leaves Eugene victorious.