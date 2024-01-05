Jack Sawyer took to Twitter to announce his return to Ohio State

If you're an Ohio State fan who is still down in the dumps following back-to-back Buckeyes losses at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines and Missouri Tigers to close the season, well be prepared to have your day turned around in an emphatic way, courtesy of Jack Sawyer, AC/DC, and two simple words: “I'm back.”

After capping off his junior season with a solid 3-sack performance in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri and five sacks in the final three games of the Buckeyes season, Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer announced his intention to return to Columbus, foregoing the NFL Draft for one more season. Sawyer, the former #1 recruit in 2021 who was projected to be a 2nd round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, finished the 2023 season in the top ten in the Big Ten in sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.

Sawyer's return to Ohio State is a rare piece of good news for the Buckeyes over the course of the last month and a half. First came a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Michigan, ending the Buckeyes hopes of winning a Big Ten title and making the College Football Playoff. That loss sparked backlash from Buckeye faithful who wanted Ryan Day ousted as the Ohio State head coach, and that chorus only grew louder after the Buckeyes fell to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. Factor in a handful of losses to both the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, and it's safe to say better offseason's have been had in Columbus.

But perhaps the return of Jack Sawyer — and the arrival of Kansas State quarterback Will Howard — will serve as a course correction for the Buckeyes, who will go into the 2024 season looking for their first national title in a decade.