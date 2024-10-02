There's yet to be a team this year that has proved it can slow down the rapidly-paced force that is Ohio State football. The Buckeyes are 4-0, with a No. 3 ranking in college football, which has now painted a huge target on the backs of Chip Kelly and Ryan Day. The coaching tandem prepares for the toughest test of the season thus far against Iowa in Week 6.

Kelly, who took over as the Buckeyes offensive coordinator in 2024, acknowledged the defensive strength that Iowa has displayed over their last four outings.

“They do an unbelievable job of developing players,” Kelly said, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. “I think it starts in recruiting for them. They know exactly what all 11 guys’ skill sets are and what are required for them to execute the defense that they deploy each week.”

Day also praised the consistent culture of Iowa football, and how it paid off for them in the past. From 2018-23, Iowa held opponents to 4.4 yards per play. That’s the fewest of any major college program, per Rabinowitz.

“It doesn't matter what year you watch them,” Day said. “They play with great technique. They're well-coached. They understand how they fit into the defense. Their pad level is low. Their hands are low. They play physical. They run to the football.”

It is looking to be one of those special occasions where it's true offense against a true defense. Kelly and Day have some things to figure out before kickoff on October 5.

Ohio State football's game plan in Week 6

Ohio State has had the luxury of leaning heavily on their rushing attack against weaker opponents to begin this season. Star running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have been virtually unstoppable, averaging 19.5 carries and 166.5 yards per game. That will likely be the focus for Iowa.

How they will limit the two dynamic ball carriers will be of importance, which could quickly lead to Kelly and Day asking for more throws, as long as quarterback Will Howard is fully cleared from injury. Howard is up over 1,039 passing yards in his senior season, and his talented crop of receivers should continue their streak of recent success.

Iowa is stellar at limiting explosive plays, which could wind up being Ohio State's biggest cause for concern, seeing as how they've lived off such opportunities this year. The Hawkeyes have looked to be one of the nation's most physical defensive units, holding opponents to 13.75 points per game, and 272.8 total yards.