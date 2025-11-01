Jeremiah Smith is not displaying quite the same level of dominance that he did in his absurd freshman season, but the Ohio State star wide receiver and future first-round draft pick is still showcasing his elite skills in 2025. He captivated fans once again, including one of the greatest basketball players ever, during Saturday's 38-14 win versus Penn State. Akron native LeBron James struggled to find the words to describe No. 4's one-handed touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

“MAN WHAT JEREMIAH SMITH!!!!!!!” he posted on X after the outrageous play. “INSANE TALENT.” James, who gifted the team special Nike cleats for this specific showdown with the Nittany Lions, is beaming with pride and astonishment over this splendid playmaker.

Including the highlight-reel score, Smith recorded six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns in front of the Columbus crowd. The 2024 Big Ten Receiver of the Year now has 55 catches for 725 yards and nine touchdowns on the campaign.

Ohio State's routinely massive margin of victory (even in conference play) could perhaps explain why Smith will likely fall short of the 1,315 yards and 15 TDs he amassed in 2024, but if first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin can maintain his excellent form, the Second-Team All-American wideout should have more opportunities to post eye-popping numbers.

Jeremiah Smith might be the most impactful player on a No. 1-ranked squad that is eyeing its second straight national championship, and he is not even eligible for the NFL Draft yet. Imagine how much better the 19-year-old can become before he potentially enters the league in 2027. LeBron James and the rest of the college football fandom may not be able to handle many more mind-boggling moments.