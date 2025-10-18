The Ohio State Buckeyes are the defending national champions and the No. 1 team in the nation again this season. It's clear that the Buckeyes will have major tests as they pursue an undefeated record and another title, but they have a remarkable talent level and they are playing up to it so far this season.

Many national observers look at wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and consider him the best player in the nation. However, it's difficult for a wide receiver to get the backing needed to win the Heisman Trophy. That honor is almost always the domain of quarterbacks and running backs. That could play into the hands of Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, who received support on the Fox college football pregame show from Robert Griffin III.

The former Baylor and Washington Redskins (now Commanders) quarterback cited Sayin's accuracy and consistency as the primary factors for making him the favorite in the race for college football's most treasured individual award.

Sayin has completed 156 of 195 passes for 1,873 yards along with a 19-3 TD to interception ratio. Those numbers demonstrate that Sayin has adapted very well in first year of competing in head coach Ryan Day's offense.

Sayin likely to face biggest tests against Penn State and Michigan

The Buckeyes earned a 34-0 victory at Wisconsin, but Sayin and his teammates are likely to face a test from Penn State in their upcoming game.

The Nittany Lions were expected to win the Big Ten title before the start of the season, but a three-game losing streak has derailed the team and cost head coach James Franklin his job. The Penn State defense is likely to be angry when they see the Buckeyes. Penn State may be able to challenge Sayin and the passing game

The Buckeyes should have their way in the following games against Purdue, UCLA and Rutgers, but the regular-season finale at Michigan could be their toughest game of the year. Ohio State has lost four consecutive games to the Wolverines, and the pressure to end that losing streak will be intense for Sayin and Day.