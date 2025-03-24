Ohio State football celebrated their championship in style against Notre Dame. However, the celebration will continue on April 14 at the White House. In a report by ESPN, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said that his team will make their official visit.

It marks an annual tradition of college football teams visiting the White House following a national championship win. For the Buckeyes, this won’t be the first team that President Donald Trump gets to see. He saw a barrage of elite college football teams.

Most notably, the 2019 LSU Tigers football squad visited the White House after a historic run. Safe to say, Ohio State football had a similar run to the Tigers. Although they were not one of the first four seeds that received a bye week, they made their presence known immediately

In the first round, Ohio State football knocked off Tennessee, 42-17, in their opening game. After that, it was an old rematch of Ohio State's first Big 10 loss. They faced off against Oregon in Eugene and lost on a nail-biting play.

However, the Buckeyes made sure to get their retribution, and they certainly did in the Rose Bowl. Within the first half, the Buckeyes were up 34-8. After that, the team continued to cruise through the game and secure a Rose Bowl victory.

Ohio State football and Ryan Day continue the celebration

Then, it was on the Cotton Bowl with the best defense they faced in the entire college football playoff in the Texas Longhorns. That game was a huge back-and-forth between the two schools still, the Buckeyes defense was the one that won the game and secured their ticket to the national championship game.

When they awaited their opponent, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it felt that it was their championship to lose. Although the Notre Dame football game was a good fight, it was not enough.

The Buckeyes secured the victory and hoisted their first national championship since 2015 with quarterback Will Howard, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

It was a star-studded offensive juggernaut that cruised through the college football playoff. While Howard completed his final season of college ball, along with Egbuka, the team can run it back.

After Day spent $20 million in NIL last season, he'll likely spend more to keep his team as a national champion. Regardless of what happens, a historic 2024-25 season will be capped off in grand style.