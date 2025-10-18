The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a brutal 34-0 Week 8 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, head coach Luke Fickell shared his disappointment with the loss while also sending a strong message in the midst of a down season.

Fickell, who is 52 years old, admitted how difficult it was to score points against Ohio State, according to the Director of Content for Badger Connect, Jesse Temple. The veteran coach also claimed that Wisconsin must find ways to improve.

“To not find a way to put points on the board will never give us a chance,” said Fickell. “We know we have to find a way to be able to do that, and we’ve got to get a hell of a lot better at it.”

Shortly after making those comments, Luke Fickell shared a strong message. With the 2025-26 campaign essentially falling apart, the Wisconsin head coach uttered a six-word phrase, revealing he's not going to give up this season whatsoever, per Zach Heilprin of 96.7 FM “The Zone.”

“There is no quit in me,” said Fickell.

Saturday's loss marks the second consecutive game in which the Badgers were completely shut out. The last time Wisconsin accomplished that ugly feat came in 1977. It is also the team's fifth-straight loss after beginning the season 2-0.

To make matters worse, it's not like Luke Fickell and the Badgers have an easy schedule ahead. In the remaining five games on the schedule, Wisconsin still has to play the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Minnesota Golden Gophers.