Ohio State football quarterback Will Howard is now a Pittsburgh Steeler. Howard was selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. When his name was called, Howard broke down in tears.

A video soon went viral afterward of that emotional moment. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter also shared it on his X account.

Will Howard moments after the Steelers drafted him: pic.twitter.com/xs2DLFcUsc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

Howard was seen embracing family and then donning a Steelers cap. The new Pittsburgh quarterback had a very successful college career, winning a national championship this past season with Ohio State.

Howard had a career-high season in his final college campaign. He threw for more than 4,000 passing yards with Ohio State last year. Howard also posted 35 touchdown passes and a 73 percent completion percentage.

Before joining Ohio State football, Howard played for Kansas State in the Big 12 conference.

Will Howard will try to replicate in the NFL what he did at Ohio State

Howard now leaves Ohio State behind to find his way with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a lot of questions at quarterback heading into the 2025 season.

The big question looming over the Steelers is whether they sign free agent veteran Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and the franchise have been in discussions for weeks about his joining the team. The veteran gunslinger had a messy parting with the New York Jets, and has also flirted with retirement.

If the Steelers don't come to an agreement with Rodgers, the starting job is up for grabs. Howard joins a thin quarterback room, that currently contains Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. The rookie would have a solid chance to get the job if that quarterback room doesn't change.

Howard led Ohio State to a whole bunch of victories this past year. Despite losing a game to Oregon early in the conference season, the Buckeyes clawed their way back into the national picture. Even a closing loss in the regular season to Michigan didn't hurt the team's chances in the College Football Playoff.

Howard led Ohio State in the CFP to victories over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame. The quarterback won honors after his performance in the Cotton Bowl. Against Texas, Howard threw for 289 passing yards and a touchdown.

Against Notre Dame in the CFP final, Howard was even better. He threw two touchdown passes to lead the Buckeyes to the first national title in head coach Ryan Day's tenure.

Time will tell if Will Howard is able to make a name for himself in the NFL.