The Ohio State football team is loaded with talent for the upcoming 2024 season, and the Buckeyes are coming it for it all. There are a lot of familiar faces on the team, but Ohio State also has brought in a lot of talent from the transfer portal and their 2024 recruiting class. A couple key new Buckeyes to pay attention to next season are Jeremiah Smith and Quinshon Judkins.

While the college football offseason seems like forever for fans, there isn't much time off for the actual players. The season ended less than two months ago when Michigan rose the national championship trophy in Houston, and now, teams are back to work. Ohio State football has started getting reps in, and head coach Ryan Day is liking what he sees.

“Yeah I think they all flashed,” Ryan Day said of his new talent, according to an article from On3. “I mean you notice them. When it’s going that fast and we’re getting that many reps it’s hard to really focus on one guy, but you know they all flashed at times and so we’ll get on the film and kind of look but you can see the talent in all those guys.”

The amount of talent that Ohio State has next year is kind of absurd, but as we saw last season, they need elite quarterback play again. That held them back a bit last season, and they were still one of two teams that made things difficult on the champions of college football. Can Kansas State transfer Will Howard get the job done?

“Will came here to play football,” Day said. “I hope that’s his mentality and I hope all the guys have that mentality so you know, he’s gonna learn the offense and get going but he’s done a great job so far with the feedback a big part of the quarterback play here is what goes on in that weight room with Coach Mick. The leadership, the way that guys work, you have to build credibility amongst your teammates. That’s a big part of it. And we talked to quarterbacks about this all the time. Talk to him about, you know, CJ (Stroud), when he first went to the NFL, you have to endear yourself into that building. And you have to earn the respect of the guys in the building and I think, you know, Will is doing that.”

QB play seems to be the one question mark for this Ohio State football team heading into the 2024 season. The Buckeyes brought back a lot of guys that were expected to leave for the NFL, and their transfer and recruiting classes are some of the best in the country.

With all the talent that Ohio State has for next season, they need to get back to the top of the Big Ten. Buckeyes fans are not happy that Ryan Day hasn't won the conference or beaten Michigan in the past three seasons, and if he can't do it with the roster that he has in 2024, he is going to be in some trouble, and his seat will be hot.