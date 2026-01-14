The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to see roster movement as the offseason decision window unfolds, and one of the program’s most notable offensive pieces has now made his choice. Tight end Max Klare has officially declared for the NFL Draft, ending his collegiate career and adding another name to the Buckeyes’ growing list of early entrants.

The news was first reported by ESPN insider Pete Thamel, who revealed Klare’s decision and offered immediate insight into how he is viewed at the next level.

“Ohio State tight end Max Klare is leaving school early and entering the NFL Draft, he tells ESPN. Klare projects as one of the NFL draft’s top tight ends. He brings high-end production, with 43 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns this year.” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Klare’s departure had been widely anticipated inside the program. Ohio State entered the offseason with several draft-eligible players weighing their futures, including Caleb Downs, Kayden McDonald, Arvell Reese, and Carnell Tate, all of whom have already declared. Klare now joins that group after spending one season in Columbus following his transfer from Purdue Boilermakers.

The tight end arrived at Ohio State as one of the most coveted portal additions of the 2024 offseason and was quickly elevated into a featured role. While his production with 43 receptions for 448 yards and two scores across 14 games was solid, expectations were even higher given his projected role as a pressure-relief option alongside elite receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, particularly for freshman quarterback Julian Sayin.

In hindsight, the Buckeyes’ aggressive portal activity at tight end may have foreshadowed Klare’s decision. Ohio State has already added Mason Williams from the Ohio Bobcats and Hunter Welcing from the Northwestern Wildcats.

Klare also made his announcement public on Instagram, reflecting on his college journey and formally confirming his next step.

“To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, and the work we put in together,” Klare said. “The bonds formed and lessons learned will stay with me forever. To the fans, thank you for the support and passion you showed me… I am grateful for the communities that welcomed me and stood behind me. With that being said, after much prayer and reflection, I am truly blessed to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Across his college career, Klare totaled 116 catches for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns, including standout seasons at Purdue, where he led the Boilermakers in receiving. For now, the Buckeyes will have to adjust their offensive structure without one of their primary pass-catching options from the 2025 roster.