After all the hype and buildup surrounding their season opener, Ohio State football’s official X account went wild after the Buckeyes edged out No. 1 Texas with a gritty 14-7 win in Columbus. From all-caps celebrations to echoes of the iconic “O-H! I-O!” chant, the program’s social team mirrored the energy inside the stadium, where fans witnessed Ryan Day’s squad grind out a defensive battle that set the tone for 2025.

With that victory, Ohio State climbed to the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Poll, as seen in the updated rankings. The Buckeyes rose two spots to leapfrog both Texas and Penn State, collecting 55 first-place votes. The poll also saw LSU jump six spots to No. 3 after beating Clemson, while Georgia slid into No. 5 after edging Marshall. For Ohio State, though, being back on top only reinforces its national championship ambitions.

Cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr. highlighted the defensive effort with an interception of Arch Manning, while linebacker Sonny Styles nearly had one of his own off a tipped ball. New defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was praised for his aggressive calls, especially on those fourth-down stands.

In the meantime, head coach Ryan Day wasn't shy about what decided the game. “The story of the game was the defense,” Day told ESPN's Jake Trotter. “Those fourth-down stops were big.” Texas turned the ball over on downs four times, the most since a 2017 loss to Maryland, and Ohio State held Manning to just 170 passing yards and a single score. While Sophomore Julian Sayin managed the game effectively in his first collegiate start, Day emphasized that the grit and belief of his defense set the tone.

With the AP Poll now validating their performance, the Buckeyes return to the national spotlight as the team to beat. For fans, Saturday's win wasn't just about beating Texas; it was a reminder that Ohio State football is still very much in the hunt for another national title.