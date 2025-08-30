After all the hype and excitement surrounding the Ohio State football program's season opener, it ended in triumph. The Buckeyes held on to their 14-point advantage over the top-ranked Texas Longhorns en route to a 14-7 win on Saturday in front of their home fans in Columbus. The No.1 versus No.3 matchup had captivated the college football world. The Ohio State Football X (formerly Twitter) account celebrated shortly after the final whistle.

THE WORLD FAMOUS OHIO STATE BUCKEYES. pic.twitter.com/1jvCmPl1hy — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“THE WORLD FAMOUS OHIO STATE BUCKEYES,” posted the team's account shortly after the victory.

For the majority of the matchup, both the Buckeyes and Longhorns defenses held firm. Offense was at a premium. Luckily, the Ohio State football team had new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia calling the shots. His defense held firm on multiple occasions throughout the matchup. This included two big defensive stops on fourth down in the game's second half. One held Texas scoreless, while the second sealed the 14-7 victory. If Ohio State's defense continues this level of play, then a return to the College Football Playoff could be a foregone conclusion.

Ohio State football's season opening win could set up big 2025

Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. also made two big plays for the Buckeyes. His first was an interception of Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who struggled most of the afternoon against Patricia's unit. The second was a tipped ball which was narrowly missed for an interception by linebacker Sonny Styles. After an excellent defensive performance that led to another momentous win, the OSU X account continued to celebrate.

“BUCKEYE NATION HOW WE FEEEEEEEELINGGGGGG,” continued the Ohio State football account.

Another post referenced the famous “O-H! I-O!” chant, which made it clear that the admins were probably feeling themselves a little bit. Nevertheless, the victory could very well send the Ohio State football program towards another CFP title run. After using an experienced roster to help them grind through an arduous slate in 2024, the young guns led by players like Mathews Jr. and new quarterback Julian Sayin, are looking to make a return trip. More afternoons like Saturday's in Columbus will ensure that outcome in 2025.