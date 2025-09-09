It is an intrastate matchup in Week 3 as Ohio State hosts Ohio. It is a third straight power conference opponent for the Bobcats, who reside in the MAC. Meanwhile, Ohio State is coming off dominating Grambling. They now step up in competition facing Ohio, and we have three bold predictions for Saturday's game.

Ohio comes into the game at 1-1 on the season. The team hit the road for their first game of the year, facing Rutgers. Ohio made it a close game, as the team came in as 15.5-point underdogs to the Scarlet Knights. The Bobcats were down 31-14 in the second quarter, but tied the game at 31 in the third quarter. Still, the team fell 34-31. Ohio rebounded the next week. This time, the team was 3.5-point underdogs and went down 7-0 in the first quarter. The defense took over from there as Ohio won the game 17-10.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is the top-ranked team in the nation. The defense has been great this year overall. The Buckeyes started the season with a win over Texas, 14-7. Ohio State then hosted Grambling and it was a dominating performance. The Buckeyes earned a 70-0 victory over the Tigers.

Now, let's get into our Ohio State vs. Ohio bold predictions.

The mascots fight again

The last time these two teams faced was in September 2010. In the prior two meetings, Ohio kept the score respectable, losing by just 12 in 2008. The 2010 affair was a different story, as Ohio State won the game 43-7. The Buckeyes may have had extra motivation going into the game.

Before the game, Brutus Buckeye was running onto the field, leading the cheerleaders and hyping up the crowd. Brutus noticed something out of his peripheral vision. It was Rufus the Bobcat. He ran full speed into Brutus, causing a collision and losing his mascot head in the process. Brutus thought the fracas was over, but Rufus came back for more, and the two tusselled, going to the ground in a 30-second brawl.

The video of the mascot rumble made headlines and has become part of the lore of the rivalry between the two schools. This year, the fight will be on again. It will not be a surprise attack from Rufus this time, but instead a planned contest between the two. Brutus is at home and will not be embarrassed in front of his home crowd, so expect Rufus to hit the ground first.

The Ohio State defense stifles Ohio

The Ohio State defense has been dominant this year. The team ranks 33rd in the nation in opponent yards per game, while sitting tied for second in the nation in opponent points per game. Currently, only BYU has allowed fewer points, allowing just one field goal this year.

The defense allowed 336 yards to Texas, but also forced a turnover and allowed just one touchdown. Furthermore, the longest drive the team allowed in the first half was 33 yards. The team then held Grambling to just 166 yards of offense, while forcing three turnovers and not allowing a point. The longest drive of the game was a 56-yard drive that ended with a missed field goal.

Arvell Reese has been a major playmaker for the defense this season. He leads the team in tackles while also having a sack this year. The linebacker can cover well, defend the run, and rush the passer. The Ohio State defense will be great again. Meanwhile, Caleb Downs is one of the best defensive backs in the nation and has a pick this year.

The Ohio quarterback, Parker Navarro, has been solid this year. Overall, he has completed 69.4 percent of his passes with four touchdowns. He also runs well, rushing for 180 yards to lead the team. Still, he has been intercepted three times while being sacked three times. He will be under pressure again, and unless his legs can bail him out, it will be a long day for the Bobcats quarterback.

Ohio keeps it close with the Buckeyes

Ohio has the skill to keep this game close. The Bobcats have covered the spread in both games, losing by just three to another Big Ten team, Rutgers. They then upset West Virginia the next week. Navarro has thrown for over 235 yards and run for over 85 in each game. He also has a stud at wide receiver. Chase Hendricks has brought in 17 receptions already this year. That has garnered him 236 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Jake Bruno has shown to be a red zone threat. He has just two receptions this year for 27 yards, but both are for scores.

Moreover, the Bobcats have a solid running back. Sieh Bangura has run for 152 yards and a touchdown so far this year. He is returning to Ohio after a year at Minnesota. In 2022 and 2023, he ran for a combined 1,889 yards and 20 touchdowns before transferring. He can also be a threat out of the backfield as a receiver.

The defense also showed that it can be great. The Ohio defense held West Virginia to just 250 yards of total offense, while forcing a turnover. If Navarro does not throw three interceptions, Ohio could have blown out West Virginia.

At the time of writing, odds provided by FanDuel have Ohio State favored by 32.5 points. Navarro and the offense will struggle against this great Ohio State defense, but will find the end zone. Meanwhile, the Ohio defense will cause a turnover and keep it tight. Ohio covers, but there will not be an upset in this one.