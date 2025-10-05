The Oklahoma football team is fresh off a dominant 44-0 win over Kent State. Now, the Sooners are 5-0, and they could be ranked higher than fifth in the next edition of the AP poll. After losing starting quarterback John Mateer to injury, sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. has taken over the starting role. Ahead of the annual Red River Rivalry against archrival Texas, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spoke with On3's Grant Grubbs about the faith he has in Hawkins.

“(Hawkins) has some experience playing in there last year. Really, my mindset is no different than it was going into today,” Venables said to On3. “Again, we need to play well in the areas we are in control, taking care of the ball. Making layups when they’re there. Not trying to do too much. You look at some of our parts as a football team, to complement one or another. But I feel great about Mike.”

Kent State was a good matchup for Hawkins Jr. to get his feet wet. The sophomore did play in seven games as a freshman in 2024. While his play was encouraging, it wasn't enough to stop Venables from making changes. After hiring Ben Arbuckle away from Washington State to be Oklahoma football's offensive coordinator, Mateer followed his coach soon afterwards. Now, the former Heisman front-runner will be out for a while. Can Hawkins lead the Oklahoma football team to a win over their most hated rival next Saturday?

Can Oklahoma football continue its undefeated start against Texas?

Oklahoma football's 5-0 start, while not too surprising, was a bit unexpected. However, they've played against some solid competition. Wins over previously ranked Michigan and Auburn at home were impressive. Yet, that was with Mateer at the helm. Now, Hawkins Jr. will start his second game of the season inside the Cotton Bowl against Texas.

While Texas hasn't played up to the levels many expected, they are still a tough and talented program. Saturday's 29-21 loss to Florida on the road showed, however, that the Longhorns could certainly have an issue with the Oklahoma football program. Will Hawkins pay off the faith Venables has in him with a big victory against Texas? If so, then the Oklahoma football team's undefeated start should continue.