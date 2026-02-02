Following a College Football Playoff appearance and a successful showing on the recruiting trail, it appears Oklahoma is on the rise. Year five of the Brent Venables era should pack loads of excitement, as quarterback John Mateer returns for what he hopes is a stellar senior season. Though, there is one key member of the team who will not be sticking around in Norman for the 2026-27 campaign. Sooners assistant head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks/nickelbacks coach Jay Valai is set to become the Buffalo Bills' new CB coach, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Valai, a former star defensive back with Wisconsin, has been with Oklahoma since 2022. Alongside Todd Bates, he led one of the best defenses in the country last season. The Sooners allowed a measly 15.5 points and 272.5 total yards per game, ranking first in the SEC in both categories. With the offense weathering some inconsistent play down the stretch, this unit was a huge reason why the program earned a CFP invitation.

Article Continues Below

Oklahoma can maintain its strong defensive identity under Venables and Bates, but Valai will certainly be missed. He will now join a revamped Bills staff that is under significant pressure to end the franchise's 30-plus-year Super Bowl drought. The two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten selection will have a great chance of quickly climbing the NFL coaching ladder if all goes well in Buffalo.

The show goes on in Norman, however. Brent Venables and Oklahoma football will wish Jay Valai the best and make the necessary adjustments this offseason.