Oklahoma football looks completely rejuvenated behind Washington State Transfer John Mateer and a stingy defense, as they roll toward a 3-0 start to the 2025-26 campaign. The Sooners annihilated Temple in Lincoln Financial Field, 42-3, further establishing themselves as a team to watch heading into SEC play. However, their domination does come with some bad news that will dampen fan excitement a bit.

Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas was ejected for targeting and will now miss the first half of next Saturday's home game versus Auburn, per Eddie Radosevich of On3 Sports. The 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection recorded half a sack versus Temple before his dismissal and posted nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season. He is a difference-maker, to say the least, so this development is sure to make Norman, Oklahoma a bit uneasy.

There is already a significant amount of buzz surrounding the forthcoming matchup between the No. 13 Sooners and No. 24 Tigers. Former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold is enjoying success with Auburn after struggling with Oklahoma last year. The term “revenge game” will be tossed out many times, perhaps by both sides, as the college football-watching world tunes in to see what these two squads are really made of in 2025. Arnold may breathe a little easier with Thomas out for the first 30 minutes of action.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables will have to figure out how to compensate for his edge rusher's temporary absence. Though, judging by the Sooners' hot start to the season, they can punish opponents in a variety of ways.

Mateer was 20-of-34 passing for 282 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 63 yards and a TD. Running back Tory Blaylock erupted for 100 yards and two scores, solidifying a fierce ground game in Philly. The defense tallied four and a half sacks and held the Owls to a measly 104 yards. Oklahoma football looks legitimate, but we will not know how high this team's ceiling is until it faces a conference foe.

The R Mason Thomas suspension will delay that evaluation period by a half.