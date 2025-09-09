Oklahoma football quarterback John Mateer had a spectacular day, in the team's recent win over Michigan. The Sooners defeated Michigan, 24-13, behind Mateer's 270 passing yards. The quarterback threw a touchdown, while also running for two more scores.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle says that the quarterback is a special player.

“John Mateer is a football player before he's a quarterback and a special one too whenever he pulls the ball down to run,” Arbuckle said, per OU Daily.

The offensive coach says that Mateer's versatility makes his job as offensive coordinator easier.

“When you have a guy who has the ability to do that and understands the moments and situations and what it takes to win, I think it broadens what you can call in certain situations,” Arbuckle said.

The Sooners quarterback has the team out to a 2-0 start. Oklahoma is also ranked in the Associated Press college football poll, at no. 13. The squad moved up five spots in the poll after their victory over the Wolverines.

Oklahoma football hopes to have a special season

The Sooners are led by head coach Brent Venables. Venables is trying to avenge a lousy 2024 season, that saw the team win just six games.

The Sooners looked like a team that can win many more games than that, when they played Michigan. Oklahoma football produced more than 400 yards of offense. The squad's quarterback led Oklahoma in both passing and rushing yards.

Mateer has his coach's trust.

“He's a real weapon when running the ball,” Venables said about the quarterback. “He has really good instincts as a runner — great (laterally), explosive and very efficient.”

Arbuckle doesn't want to give Mateer all the credit. Oklahoma had several stars make plays on offense. That includes wide receiver Deion Burks, who finished the game with 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“I'm really, really proud of our guys — how they came out, executed, played with a lot of urgency and found a way to get the job done,” Arbuckle added.

Oklahoma plays Temple on Saturday, with the hopes to start the season at 3-0.