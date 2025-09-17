The Oklahoma Sooners are so back. The year is 2025, and the Sooners have a Heisman favorite under center. This is the norm in Norman.

John Mateer has been on a tear to start the campaign. FanDuel has John Mateer right behind Carson Beck in Heisman odds; however, did have the top odds before Week 3. Beck and Mateer could go back and forth all season long. Miami has a much favorable schedule ahead in the ACC, while Oklahoma has a much more difficult SEC schedule.

With wins against No. 18 Michigan, Illinois State, and Temple, the Sooners will now have one of the biggest gauntlets in the sport up next. Oklahoma is lined up to face seven ranked SEC opponents in their next nine games. Up next is No. 22 Auburn, then a few weeks later they take on No. 8 Texas, followed by No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 14 Alabama, No. 23 Missouri, and No. 3 LSU.

It's a good thing the Sooners have a talent at QB, because that road will be diffcult. College Football analyst and commentator, Joel Klatt, believes Mateer is the top QB in the nation right now.

“The best quarterback this season has been John Mateer,” Klatt said. “He put that team on his back against Michigan and led them to victory. He's been sensational. Great leader, great runner, he threatens in the passing game, he is the reason why Oklahoma is having such a great start to their season, and he's my No. 1 quarterback so far.”

Mateer will be without one of his teammates for the rest of the season. Starting center Troy Everett will miss the rest of the season with an injury he has supposedly had before, according to head coach Brent Venables.

Venables shared a “mature” take on his Sooners squad after the big win over Temple on the road last weekend.