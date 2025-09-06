Oklahoma expects to be one step closer to being fully healthy for its game against Michigan in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season. After playing without multiple starting offensive linemen in Week 1, the Sooners are expecting to get two of them back for Saturday's pivotal matchup.

Although the Sooners started the year 1-0 with a 35-3 win over Illinois State in Week 1, they were far from a finished product. Oklahoma is expected to take another step closer, with starting tackles Derek Simmons and Michael Fasusi returning in Week 2, according to college football reporter Bruce Feldman of ‘The Athletic.'

“I was told that the Sooners were missing two of their starting offensive linemen last week — they were out with concussions — they should get them back,” Feldman said on the ‘Bear Bets Podcast.' “The Sooners feel like they are going to be a lot more explosive now.”

ESPN insider Pete Thamel confirmed that Simmons and Fasusi would return on Saturday morning's College GameDay. Both Feldman and Thamel also noted that Oklahoma wants to have running back Jaydn Ott more involved in Week 2 after taking just one carry in the season opener.

Simmons and Fasusi are both expected to make their first career starts with Oklahoma against Michigan. The former is a graduate transfer from Western Carolina who also played for Abilene Christian. Fasusi arrived in Norman in the spring as a five-star freshman recruit and the top-rated tackle of the class.

Oklahoma expects improved offense against Michigan

Although happy his team got the victory, Brent Venables wants to see more out of his offense in Week 2. Venables was pleased with quarterback John Mateer's debut, but knows that his team can get more production on the ground.

While Mateer threw for 392 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 1, the Sooners could only muster 103 rushing yards on 3.2 yards per carry as a team. Michigan's defense will be much more formidable than that of Illinois State, but Venables believes an improved offensive line and a healthier Ott will lead to better results.

Until Oklahoma fully unleashes Ott, its new and improved offense has yet to fully make its appearance. Mateer and Ott were the team's two biggest additions of the 2025 offseason, but Sooners fans were equally as excited for the signing of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. The 29-year-old prodigy worked with Mateer at Washington State.