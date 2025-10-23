Oklahoma football rebounded fast from the Red River Rivalry letdown against Texas. By beating South Carolina 26-7, the Sooners stayed intact in the race to the Southeastern Conference title game with five contests left. But a big one awaits Saturday against Ole Miss.

The Rebels are coming off their own letdown loss against Georgia — becoming their first loss of 2025. This top 15 SEC battle will no doubt carry both conference championship game and College Football Playoff implications.

Star power will clutter the field in Norman. Both teams are led by stellar College Football Transfer Portal additions behind center in Trinidad Chambliss and John Mateer. The head coaches Brent Venables and Lane Kiffin own national championship rings too, as past high-profile assistant coaches.

But how will this game shape up on the Sooners' side? Bold predictions here include how Mateer will fare and if OU's pass rush will have a field day.

John Mateer outduels rising Ole Miss star

Chambliss is greenlit to start Saturday even despite Week 1 starter Austin Simmons being healthy again. He's energized Oxford with his backstory as a past Division II star and his dual-threat capabilities.

But Mateer is the one outshining him here.

Mateer has thrown the football through a hand ailment. He underwent rare in-season hand surgery before the Texas loss and has since gone 1-1 in those games.

Mateer settled for just 150 passing yards in the 26-7 victory over the Gamecocks. But got a strong feeling he'll be reinvigorated playing in front of his home fans for the first time in 21 days on Saturday.

He's facing the nation's 53rd ranked defense but 12th in the conference. Mateer facing one of the SEC's worst defenses points to him picking the Rebels apart.

Oklahoma OL unit should dominate

The front five allowed just one sack of Mateer a week ago. Quite the turnaround after surrendering five against Texas.

Here's another reason why the Ole Miss defense is flawed: Lack of sacks, as the Rebels are next-to-last in the SEC with 10.

The run defense is equally bad for OU's opponent — as Ole Miss's rush defense is 15th among conference teams.

The Rebs may have gotten Gunnar Stockton for a sack on Saturday. But the Bulldogs piled 221 rushing yards in the 43-35 shootout win.

Oklahoma's 12th-ranked SEC running game can reignite here, while handing Mateer time to throw.

Sooners pass rush will overwhelm Ole Miss

Georgia never got to Chambliss once for a sack. But now he faces the best pass rush.

OU brings 28 sacks (average of four per game) into War Memorial Stadium.

Cat-quick pass rusher R Mason Thomas will set the tone. He's twitchy off the ball and bends the corner with ease — as seen here against LaNorris Sellers.

Taylor Wein and Jayden Jackson are two more relentless rushers Venables can turn to. The former can even drop back into coverage and seal angles. Though Wein leads OU with an astonishing 10.5 tackles for a loss.

Venables and his co-defensive coordinators of Todd Bates and Jay Valai will hit the Rebs with twists, blitzes and trusting their speed rushers on solo blocks to overwhelm Chambliss.

Can Oklahoma avoid letdown loss?

This is a game of high magnitude that will help crystallize the SEC title race.

OU has a big opportunity to crash back into the top 10. Meanwhile, the visitors can aim to redeem themselves and threaten to crack the top five by winning here.

Oklahoma, however, brings the edge in pass rushing and experienced FBS quarterback play. Swinging toward the Sooners claiming this one 27-21.