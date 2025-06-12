Oklahoma football looked in prime position to keep a local talent home. One four-star from Norman had the Sooners on his short list. Washington claims the college football recruiting victory, however.

Wide receiver Mason James opts for the Huskies over OU, with James announcing Thursday afternoon. Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed James listed the Sooners and three other universities on his short list: Texas, Missouri and Notre Dame.

“Husky fans I’m home! Let’s turn the city up,” James said to Fawcett, which included two umbrella emojis signifying “purple rain.”

Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables, however, take a huge loss on the recruiting trail here. It's also a step backward following one recent recruiting win. Oklahoma landed four-star offensive lineman Noah Best on Monday.

James, meanwhile, starred for nearby Norman North High School. He's even the top-ranked prospect in the state of Oklahoma by On3. Venables and the Sooners end up losing their grip on the local standout.

Is Oklahoma underwhelming on the recruiting trail?

Article Continues Below

Venables has flashed some moments in Norman. His Sooners knocked off Alabama 24-3 at home during the season. That win won over OU fans instantly.

But has Venables and his staff won over fans with their recruiting tactics?

Oklahoma did wrap up one win on the trail Tuesday. The Sooners beat out Washington for 2026 cornerback Derrick Johnson. The CB also listed UCLA and TCU on his short list.

But OU ranks eighth among Southeastern Conference teams in the '26 recruiting haul. The Sooners also stand at No. 35 overall with their current list of commits via 247Sports.

Jakore Smith and Daniel Odom are the highest ranked commits as four-star additions. Yet the highest ranked in-state addition is three-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal — who hails from Mustang. O'Neal is even the only in-state verbal pledge for the Sooners.