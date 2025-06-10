The Oklahoma football team continued its momentum on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with another commitment as three-star 2026 cornerback Derrick Johnson announced that he will play for the Sooners. Johnson had previously narrowed his list of college options down to four schools, and Oklahoma, Washington, UCLA and TCU were the teams still alive. At the end of the day, head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners got the job done.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 CB Derrick Johnson II has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 175 CB from Murrieta, CA chose the Sooners over Washington, UCLA, & TCU.”

Derrick Johnson had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Oklahoma football team:

“God’s plan,” he said. “BOOMER!”

Johnson is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #604 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #50 CB and the #52 player in the state of California. Johnson currently attends Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, CA. UCLA is the home-state school, but Johnson chose Oklahoma.

“Johnson is a talented two-way player who shines at receiver and corner,” Johnson's scouting report reads. “Has the skill set to play on either side of the ball in college but is being recruited primarily as a corner. From a traits standpoint, Johnson is exactly how you would draw it up. Looks all of the 6-foot-2, 170 pounds he's listed at with an athletic frame and can run. Has a track background and his speed shows up on both sides of the ball. At corner, he’s comfortable playing man or zone and is explosive breaking on the football.”

It will take some time to develop, but Johnson has the potential to have a special career at Oklahoma.

“Shows good ball skills and has been productive since his freshman year,” the scouting report continues. “Can win 50-50 balls, has excellent body cotrol and is strong at the catch point. Boasts the size to smother an opposing receiver at the line of scrimmage and the make-up speed to recover if he’s beaten off the line. Father played in the NFL and Johnson is a smart, heady player that you can tell has been around the game. Really like the long term upside here and shows rare traits in terms of the size, athleticism and play making package. High level Power 4 prospect with the ability to be a multi-year starter as well.”

The Oklahoma football team is off to a strong start on the recruiting trail in June as this is the second straight day with a commitment. The Sooners are hoping to keep it going throughout the summer.